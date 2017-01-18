Some Schools Having Trouble with Criminal Code Upgrades

Missouri criminal codes upgraded third degree assault to a felony instead of a misdemeanor on January 1st. Since the Missouri School Board Association’s release on their concerns, the education community has also been questioning: are districts still allowed to take into account specific facts of the situation, including age and maturity level of the students? Principal Matt Hodges says Holcomb High School handles and reports issues like bullying and fighting the same as they always have, and the change is really in the hands of law enforcement. For him to report anything to the police, an attack on a student would require some degree of premeditation. From there, police will decide whether to file charges or not.