Southeast to lose $3.5 million from state in budget cuts

Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas-Aburto says they face “critical financial challenges” as a result of Gov. Eric Greitens’ decision to withhold $3.43 million in core state aid for the school, university. Greitens announced Monday he would withhold $55.9 million in state funding for four-year universities, which amounts to more than half of all funding cuts announced for higher education. Greitens announced cuts Monday totaling $82 million for higher education as a whole, which includes community colleges and specific programs and projects on college campuses. Besides the core funding, Southeast also will see a cut of more than $100,000 to the school’s academic program in cybersecurity, according to information released by the governor’s office. Vargas addressed the budget situation in an online letter to Southeast faculty and staff. Vargas wrote the university’s budget review committee immediately will begin reviewing the withholdings and the outlooks for state funding in the coming fiscal year as well as “possible revenue enhancements and expense reductions” to balance the school’s budget.