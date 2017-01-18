Wednesday, January 18th, 2016

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An Australian man, who allowed his friends to set his armpit hair on fire in an attempt to impress them.

The YouTube video shows one friend holding a can of deodorant in one hand and a lighter in the other, while the victim held his arm up.

Within an instant, his entire upper arm appears to be ablaze as the alcohol in the deodorant spray ignites.

Bright yellow flames engulf the man’s armpit as he and friends attempt to put the fire out.

The video of the event was filmed in slow motion, prolonging the agony for everyone involved.

No word on how badly the man was injured, but at the end of the video the man was able to grin at the stunt.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Torrey L. Rudisill, 28, and Taylor L. Skursky, 26, who were arrested for getting it on in a parked car, in broad daylight, while kids were in the back seat.

The lovebirds were observed engaging in intercourse just before 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Gettysburg Outlets in Pennsylvania.

Police said that in addition to being charged with disorderly conduct, Rudisill, who was supposed to be on work-release, was taken back to the county prison.

Children and Youth Services personnel were called to assess the condition of the children.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Two teenage girls in Joliet, IL, who were arrested for trespassing at an old prison after one of them got trapped inside.

The two girls made their way through or around a fence at the old Joliet Correctional Center; and then, snuck inside.

One of the girls somehow got trapped and locked inside a prison cell and the other teen was forced to call 911 for help.

The fire department arrived and reportedly used a sledgehammer to break through a wall.

The trapped teen Snapchatted the experience and posted her video on Twitter.

The two were arrested for trespassing.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A woman in Niagara Falls, N.Y., who allegedly called police asking them to “stop the wind from blowing.”

Last week, wind gusts were strong and noisy in the Buffalo area and one woman called 911 to ask the dispatcher if the cops could stop the wind from blowing so she could get some sleep.

After being advised that the police had no jurisdiction over Mother Nature, the woman hung up. (Audio from the call is provided in the link)