$82 million Cut: Southeast Keeps its Stability

After millions were cut on Monday to higher-education funding by Governor Greitens, Southeast Missouri State University will be losing $3.5 million in state funds. But President Vargas says they will not be laying off employees or breaking the cap on increased tuition. With this amount being withheld, their aid is equal to the appropriation they received in 1999, when they had 3,000 less students. Last year, a state commission recommended Missouri rid of their cap on tuition increases for public universities. This would require legislative action due to a 2007 Missouri law that keeps universities from raising tuition more than the Consumer Price Index increase each year. Schools can receive a waiver from the cap, but President Vargas is not considering it their first option.