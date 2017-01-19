A Mississippi County resident is facing a felony stealing charge following a theft investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office…

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says an East Prairie woman is in jail on charges of felony stealing. This week the Sheriff’s Office received a report of money, medications and household appliances missing from an elderly woman’s residence. Surveillance video of the woman’s caretaker, 48-year old Julia Marcum, showed her stealing money from a safe inside the elderly victim’s residence. Marcum met was interviewed and a probable cause affidavit says she also had stolen meat, medications, appliances, and several thousand dollars over the preceding year. Marcum is charged with Stealing, a class D felony, punishable upon conviction by up to seven years in prison. Marcum remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.