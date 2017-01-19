Babies have a better chance of avoiding sleep related death with a new project from St. Francis Medical Center

Boxinettes or baby boxes … A term used for a new project program at St. Francis Medical Center with the focus on reducing infant mortality related to SIDS and sleep involved accidents. Neonatologist Dr. Alan Barnette says over the next 6 months they hope to give out 750 boxinettes to newborns and their families at St. Francis, Missouri Delta, and Twin Rivers Medical Centers. He tells KZIM KSIM one out of every 100 babies born in the bootheel dies in his or her first few months of life, and these boxes provide a tool to stop that…

Babies should have no pillows, blankets, or toys with them as they sleep. The box can hold them until they reach 15 pounds or around 6 months of age. Barnette says they will look at the data coming out of Dunklin, Pemiscot, Stoddard, Scott, New Madrid, and Mississippi Counties after all boxes are distributed and look to future funding. See a picture of the boxinette with this story at kzimksim.com

