Cape Girardeau County residential taxpayers will have an online option to file personal property assessment forms

Cape Girardeau County Assessor Bob Adams has sent out notices of a convenient new way to file your personal property assessment forms on line. You should have received your form in the mail with instructions, and an e-file personal identification number. This is for residential property only. Commercial forms must still must be mailed or returned in person to the assessor’s office. Deputy Chief Appraiser Tony Smee tells KZIM KSIM this will simplify things for everyone…

For the online filing, go to capegirardeau.missouriassessors.com and click the “e-file personal property” button. Accept the terms of service, enter the account number on the assessment notice and the PIN number. Vehicle identification numbers are required for new titled items. Once returns are finalized and submitted, they cannot be edited. The deadline is March 1. If you haven’t received your personal property assessment forms by Jan. 25 contact the assessor’s office at (573) 243-2468.