Jackson Civic Center now hosting free book exchange

Southeast Missourian

The Jackson Civic Center will host an ongoing free book exchange. Director of Jackson Parks and Recreation Shane Anderson says the Riverside Regional Library in Jackson will provide a mobile display with free books. People are encouraged to bring a book and exchange it for another on the shelf, but bringing a book is not required. Director of Riverside Regional Library, Jeff Trinkle says it could be ready as soon as today. He is working with the Friends of the Library to install Little Free Libraries, permanent fixtures associated with the international organization Little Free Library LTD, elsewhere in town, but no definite information is available yet. For more information, call Riverside Regional Library at (573) 243-8141 or visit www.riversideregionallibrary.org. There is also a free library at the Cape Police Station on Sprigg.