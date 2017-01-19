Local Linemen attend ongoing training as they forge ahead in a very dangerous profession…

As Paducah mourns the death of utility lineman, Josh Franklin, more than a week after he suffered a high-voltage shock on the job, local linemen for Citizens Electric Corporation attend safety training. Safety Director Wayne Grein says six of their employees went to Jefferson City for ongoing training. Grein has over 10 years with CEC, 6 of those as a lineman. He says they have a culture of safety from top to bottom, attending twelve training sessions a years with numerous classes in between. He tells KZIM KSIM lines can go down at any moment and every lineman knows the danger…

Grein says it’s a good day when everyone goes home to their families. The job of a line man is one of the top 10 most dangerous in the US. Missouri has 47 electric cooperatives serving more than 560-thousand rural customers.