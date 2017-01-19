Manac Trailers in Kennett is set to close Thursday, shutting down a business that currently employs around 80 people

Economic Development Director Jim Grebing confirmed the closure, saying the company informed the city in December. The Daily Dunklin Democrat reports that it’s unclear how many of Manac’s remaining employees, if any, will be transferred to the Oran. Grebing says he and members of the Division of Workforce Development are working to help those losing their jobs in finding employment elsewhere. Manac says it is consolidating operations. While this will result in layoffs in Kennett, it will create new jobs in Oran. Manac will list the 100,000 sq. ft. building with a commercial realtor. The Department of Economic Development will present the property to prospective businesses.