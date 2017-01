Kennett Police are asking for your help as they look for a man who allegedly robbed Casey’s General Store. A report says store employees said a black man wearing all black and a ski mask walked in around 10:45 p.m. and pulled out a pistol, demanding cash. He took an undisclosed sum and fled the scene. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.