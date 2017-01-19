Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say hit a bicyclist and drove away in McCracken County Wednesday night. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened around 5:25 Wednesday afternoon, near the Rosewood Drive intersection of Old Mayfield Road. Sheriff Jon Hayden tells WPSD TV that the bicyclist’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening. The truck hit the cyclist and drove away. It is described as a red, four-door Toyota Tacoma pickup with possible damage to the front and the passenger’s side. If you have information call the sheriff’s department at 270-444-4719.