St. Mary’s School in Cape has a major fundraiser coming up in February…

It’s a taste of CUBA at the St. Mary’s School fundraiser February 18th at Ray’s Plaza Conference Center! Co-Chair of the dinner and auction Sarah Aydt tells KZIM KSIM the theme Havana Nights and they hope you will dress up in the theme and enjoy a night of great food, drinks, raffles, and an oral auction full of very desirable items!

There are also church pews, a full set of braces, radio advertising and a Rhumba contest! Tickets are 30$. Call 335-3840. Doors open at 430pm. All proceeds will go towards upgrades of IT for students and upgrades at the facility.