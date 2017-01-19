The trial begins for a man charged with promoting sex with children

A trial for a man who promoted sexual relations with children as a religious rite began Tuesday afternoon with jury selection. The Belleville News-Democrat reports James Lopes has been charged with three counts of grooming, a Class 4 felony, in regards to cards he allegedly handed out directing people to online videos of him promoting sexual relations with children in April 2016. Lopes has also been charged with several misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and trespassing. The felony charges are on hold pending Lopes’ trial to determine whether he should be declared sexually dangerous. Lopes has been held in lieu of $75,000 bail at Madison County Jail since last year. He has opted to represent himself throughout the process.