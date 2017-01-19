Thursday, January 19th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Adam Kniffin, 28, a bank robber, who got caught because he didn’t throw his paper coffee cup in a recycling bin.

A woman in Woodstock, Vermont came home and found someone had thrown a recyclable paper coffee cup in her regular garbage can.

When she went to move it to the recycling bin, she noticed a note inside the cup that read “This is a robbery, give me the money quietly and no one will get hurt.”

She went inside and found someone had stolen some of her cash and jewelry, so she called the police and showed them the note.

Police asked who has access to her house and she said only her housekeeper and her housekeeper’s boyfriend Adam Kniffin.

Police tracked down Kniffin and immediately connected him to a robbery at a bank near Dougherty’s house earlier that day.

Apparently the note in the coffee cup was his practice for the real thing.

He’s been arrested for theft and bank robbery.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Jordan Garnett, a Dallas Cowboys fan, who got a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl LI (51) Champions tattoo on his arm; and now may need tattoo removal advice since they lost to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

Garnett showed off his new tattoo on Facebook on Sunday that predicted the Dallas Cowboys would win the 51st Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, the prediction proved incorrect thanks to the Green Bay Packers that same evening.

Garnett apparently has been busily retweeting and accosting his critics on social media.

He plans to talk more about his tattoo and what he’ll do with it on his online radio show.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Ryan Negri, a Tesla owner in Las Vegas, who got outsmarted by a smartphone while trying to start his car.

Negri recently got stranded on the side of the road, because he didn’t have his keys.

So he used a feature that lets him start the Tesla’s engine with his smartphone.

Then he pulled over to take some photos and turned the engine off.

Sadly, he didn’t have cell service where he stopped, so he couldn’t turn it back on.

To start the car, Negri’s wife Amy had to walk two miles to get cell service, then call a friend to take her home and pick up car keys.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Johnny Lima, 23, who was arrested for fondling his “personal stick shift” while paying a toll on the Florida Turnpike.

The toll attendant told him that the lewd sex act was most likely being filmed, to which he said he wasn’t doing anything wrong and drove off.

When police traced the license plate image to Lima, he said he was “goofing around and meant it as a joke.”

Now he has been linked to another instance of flashing a toll booth operator.