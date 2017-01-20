A truck has been seized in a hit-and-run case in McCracken County. The cyclist in serious condition

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says it has found the truck involved in a hit-and-run wreck. Police say the truck allegedly hit a bicycle on Old Mayfield Road around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday before driving away leaving the scene. The truck was found at a home off of North Friendship Road in McCracken County around 7 p.m. on Thursday. In a news release police reported having found two persons of interest at that home. They got conflicting accounts as to who was driving the vehicle at the time it struck the bicyclist, and both at this point have refused to further cooperate. The truck has been impounded and other electronic devices have been seized. The bicyclist is in serious condition at a hospital in Paducah.