An East Prairie man is facing child molestation charges

A Mississippi County man has been arrested following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office on a report of sexual abuse. Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says this stemmed from a previously reported unrelated sexual abuse allegation. A probable statement says 62-year old Billy Ray Willis, of Bertrand, subjected a child under the age of 14 to sexual contact and deviate sexual intercourse. He was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center. Willis is charged with 3 counts of 1st degree statutory sodomy, each of which could garner life in prison. Also he is charged with 1st degree child molestation, a class B felony, and four counts in incest, a class D felony. Willis faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance, due to unprescribed xanax found in his pocket at the time of his arrest. His bond is set at $500,00.00.