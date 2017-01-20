Cape County votes to raze former juvenile facility, sell property

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted Thursday to raze the former juvenile-detention facility in Cape Girardeau and sell the two-acre site. The building at 325 Merriwether St. ceased to house juvenile offenders in 2011. Chief juvenile officer for the 32nd Judicial Circuit Randall Rhodes says it then was used as a juvenile-assessment center and housed some juvenile offices and offender programs. Commissioners decided it would be best to tear down the aging structure rather than try to sell it. Furnishings in the building, including cabinets and steel doors, already have been sold, garnering $6,400. The building will,be demolished within the next few months. The new juvenile center is located at 2137 Rust Ave. but does not house juvenile offenders. Offenders who need to be detained are at detention facilities in Mississippi and Stoddard counties