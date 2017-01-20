Friday, January 20th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Betty Tamihana, a disgruntled pot smoker, who called New Zealand police when her drugs didn’t arrive.

Tamihana claims she paid $40 for what a dealer said was an ounce of marijuana he was selling for $60 – a fraction of the usual price.

However, Tamihana never saw the weed, or got her money back.

So she complained both to police and on Facebook.

She said she shouldn’t be charged with a crime because she didn’t receive her drugs.

She was wrong.

Hamilton, New Zealand police Senior Sergeant Rupert Friend said, “Yes, there is a charge of attempting to procure a drug, so just because you don’t get it doesn’t actually prevent you from being charged.”

She was arrested later that day.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Batina Jackson, 29, who stabbed her boyfriend nine times in the back with a steak knife after he refused to commit to being exclusive with her.

Police in Roseville, Michigan say Jackson and the 39-year-old man met online and had been out on a few dates.

When Jackson asked for exclusivity, the man said, “No” and when he rolled over in bed she stabbed him nine times.

Fortunately he is expected to recover.

Jackson was arrested, jailed, and is facing charges for assault with intent to murder.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Desiree Alexandra Estrada, 25, who bit four bouncers at the same bar during the course of two arrests.

Police in Gainesville, Florida say Estrada was told to leave Fat Daddy’s bar so she scratched and bit the arm of one bouncer and punched him in the face.

She then bit another intervening bouncer’s forearm.

After her arrest, she told police she wasn’t drunk and that her father was a lawyer in Miami.

Estrada was previously arrested on charges of trespassing and simple battery at the same bar last April after biting two bouncers.

As she was being arrested for battery, resisting arrest, and trespassing, she told police, “I’ll take full responsibility. I couldn’t control myself, unfortunately.”