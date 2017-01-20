Little ones can dip their toes into the sport of soccer this spring in a special league just for them

All boys and girls from 4 years old through 8th grade who want to learn about the game of soccer now have the chance to get the fundamentals. Cape Parks and recreation is offering a spring league for your kids. Coordinator Tessa Bollinger tells KZIM KSIM this is a recreation league…

Pre K registration is 25$ and kids will be guaranteed 5 games and older kids will get 8 games for 40$. The deadline for sign ups is January 31st. Games start March 7th. In this league your child will KEEP his or her jersey at the end of the season in April.