Man, two juveniles accused of stealing guns from Cape pawn shop

Southeast Missourian

A 22-year-old Cape Girardeau man and two juveniles broke into a pawn-shop with a hammer during the early-morning hours Tuesday and took five long. Cape Girardeau police arrested Henry Lamont Hawkins and the two juveniles Tuesday. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Hawkins with first-degree burglary and felony theft. His bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety. Officers responded to the scene in the 300 block of Kingshighway about 3 a.m. Tuesday and observed the broken window at the shop and a green-and-black zip carry bag lying on top of the same broken glass. A probable-cause statement says security footage showed a juvenile with a hammer and backpack wearing a red hoodie and a red covering over his face, Hawkins wearing dark clothing and light-colored gloves and the other juvenile wearing white shoes, a backpack and carrying a blue bag. The three suspects went behind the register and took five long guns. The suspects were found sitting in a white car near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Themis Street. Police found items related to the crime and security footage. Four long guns were found lying in trees close to where the vehicle was parked.