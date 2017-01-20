State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger has been appointed to Chair of the Higher Education Committee…

State Representative Donna Lichtenegger was appointed by House Speaker Todd Richardson to serve as the chair of the House Committee on Higher Education as the Missouri House convened for the 2017 legislative session on January 4th. She tells KZIM KSIM this is such an important role as we have lost our focus on what America needs to rebound its economy. She is excited to spearhead the charge…

Richardson also selected Lichtenegger to serve as a member of the House Committees for Budget, Homeland Security, and the Subcommittee on Appropriations-Education. She takes her place in the House of Representatives alongside 115 of her Republican colleagues, as well as 46 Democratic members.