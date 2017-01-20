The Missouri Department of Conservation continues work to remove feral hogs from the landscape

In 2016, 5,358 feral hogs were removed by the Missouri Department of Conservation, partner agencies, and private landowners. MDC wildlife Management Coordinator Alan Leary says that’s a significant increase over 2015 when 3,649 feral hogs were removed. He says these hogs ruin waterways, kill birds and amphibians. They eat small deer and destroy crops – up to 10 acres in one night! They also carry disease. Leary tells KZIM KSIMproperty owners can’t just shoot these pests as they run in packs…

Southeast Missouri trapped 2,941 feral hogs. The Ozark region trapped 1,293 while the Southwest region trapped 1,006 hogs. St. Louis, Central and Kansas City regions all trapped fewer than 100 feral hogs each. Leary says the immediate goal is to keep the feral hog population from spreading to those northern regions. To report sightings or damage, go online to mdc.mo.gov/feralhog.