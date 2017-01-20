The New St. Louis stadium plan calls for a state land contribution

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has made it clear he’s opposed to state funding for stadiums, yet a revised proposal for a $200 million soccer stadium in St. Louis calls for the state to contribute land that’s potentially worth millions of dollars. An aldermanic committee delayed a vote Thursday to advance a measure putting the proposal, which also requires city voters to approve $60 million in funding, on the April ballot. The stadium is a key component to luring an MLS team. The project was endangered after the Republican governor strongly opposed an investor group’s request for $40 million in state tax credits. A revised plan calls for the state to contribute the majority of land for the 24-acre project. A Greitens spokesman says the governor “remains opposed to state funding” but didn’t elaborate.