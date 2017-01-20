The Sikeston R-6 Board has approve the language for an upcoming bond issue…

The Sikeston R-6 Board of Education approved during a special meeting Thursday language for a bond issue that, if passed by voters on April 4, will allow the school district to construct, improve, furnish and equip a new elementary school building. Input was gathered at town hall meetings and was used to create the proposition. Key points include: No Tax Increase from the current 21-cent debt levy. A new elementary building which will include a separate safe room gymnasium, cafeteria and rooms for art, music and testing or conference areas, and a potential for future building projects within the district. Contact Sikeston Schools Superintendent Tom Williams with questions. The Standard Democrat contributed to this story.

The following is the exact language which will be placed on the April ballot:

“For the purpose of constructing, improving, furnishing, and equipping school sites, buildings and related infrastructure, including constructing, furnishing and equipping a new elementary school that will include a multipurpose building/safe room and dedicated spaces for art, music and other special classes, shall the Board of Education of the Sikeston R-6 School District borrow money in the amount of $11,000,000 and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the District is estimated to result in no tax increase and therefore remain unchanged at $0.21 per one hundred dollars assessed valuation of real and personal property.”