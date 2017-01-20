Woman charged with assaulting Cape officer

Southeast Missourian

A Whitewater woman was charged with assaulting a Cape Girardeau police officer after a traffic stop Monday. Cape Girardeau police arrested 29-year old Rachel Dawn Ware, of Whitewater on Tuesday. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her with felony assault in the third degree on a special victim, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Her bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety, with the condition she not consume any intoxicating beverages. A probable-cause statement says Ware lunged at an officer in an aggressive manner after the traffic stop. At the police station, she punched officer Aaron Goins in the chest, then kicked him in the leg when her hands were restrained. Ware was stopped for speeding just before midnight near the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard. The officer smelled alcohol. She refused a sobriety test and admitted being drunk. Ware’s breath sample at police headquarters tested at a blood alcohol content of .211, more than twice the legal limit of .08.