A Family of six escaped an early morning fire Monday…

The cause of an early morning fire (Monday) in Anna is under investigation. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at a home in an alley between E. Vienna and E. Chestnut Streets. WSIL TV reports that Investigators said a woman and her five children lived in the house and all made it out safely. The flames also spread to a nearby garage. Crews from Anna, Jonesboro and Cobden fire departments all responded. At this time the cause of the fire is not considered suspicious.