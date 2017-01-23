A local man with a national claim to fame is in serious condition after a crash…

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has filed a report about a crash involving 41-year old Neal E. Boyd, of Sikeston. Boyd is in serious condition after a crash in Scott County Saturday around 8:45am. Boyd was north bound near mile marker 89 when he ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, went airborne and struck another tree. Boyd’s passenger, his mother, 62-year old Esther R. Boyd, also of Sikeston was seriously injured. She was wearing her seatbelt, Neal was not. Both were transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau but since Neal Boyd has been transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital. Facebook posts say he is awake and talking but in a lot of pain. He is best known for winning the third season of America’s Got Talent, and running for state offices in Missouri.