A popular Mark Twin play is returning to the stage at the River Campus…

The first ever performance at the River Campus at SE Missouri State University was Big River from Mark Twain. The musical was a smash hit and is returning for the 10th anniversary of the campus. Professor of the Department of Theater and Dance, Kenn Stilson tells KZIM KSIM the music in this production created by Roger Miller makes this even more exciting! So much so he thinks they may bring it back every 10 years!

Stilson says there will be special guests from the community within the cast! He says this play could be described as PG 13 due to a bit of strong language but gauge it by the maturity of your own child. The show begins February 22nd thru the 26th at the Bedell Performance Hall. Call the box office for reservations at 651-2265.