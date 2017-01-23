An A+ program: Sikeston High School A+ tutors are providing many benefits to community

Sikeston High School students participating in the A+ Scholarship Program accumulate tutoring hours by volunteering through the YMCA of Southeast Missouri. Youth Development Director of Child Care Cassandra Limbaugh tells KZIM KSIM they have done this the past three years at the three Sikeston R-6 elementary schools, the kindergarten center and the Fifth and Sixth Grade Center and everyone benefits…

The A+ Scholarship Program provides scholarship funds to eligible graduates who attend a participating public community college or vocational/technical school, or certain private two-year vocational/technical schools. To qualify for the scholarship, students must meet certain requirements such as attendance and GPA. They also must perform at least 50 hours of unpaid tutoring or mentoring.