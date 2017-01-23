An Oak Ridge couple is in custody after threatening a loss prevention officer with a weapon

Two people from Oak Ridge are in custody after threatening a loss prevention officer with a weapon. Cape Girardeau Police have confirmed that on Friday afternoon, just before 4 o’clock officers responded to 535 Siemers Dr. (Menards) in reference to Shoplifting. While en route, another officer conducted a traffic stop of the same suspects and reported they were in custody. A Loss Prevention staffer at the store said the suspects had concealed items on their person and attempted to exit the business. When they were stopped, one of the suspects retrieved a pocket knife from his jacket but was unable to extend the blade during the altercation. Both suspects exited the business and drove away from the scene. 29-year old Christopher D. Overy and 33-year old Kelly G. Overy both of Oak Ridge were transported to Cape Girardeau Police Headquarters and are being held pending a State warrant for Robbery in the 1st degree.