Jackson police describe night of anger, car crashes, drug possession by 18-year-old

Southeast Missourian

18-year-old Aaron Vance Statler, of Jackson was arrested Thursday night on a laundry list of charges. Deputy Carrie Berry responded to a report of an assault after 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of County Road 349. A probable-cause statement says she saw a black Chevrolet Malibu parked in the garage with significant damage to the passenger side, matching damage a car had sustained when striking a utility pole near Highway 25 and County Road 318 after it was driven from the scene of an accident. Also damage to a garage door. Statler wanted to borrow a vehicle and when told “NO” he punched a hole in the drywall and fought for the keys, injuring the relative before leaving. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found the truck in a ditch off County Road 349 and arrested Statler with a bottle of Norco painkiller pills in his pocket. They also found marijuana, a digital scale and several sandwich bags in the trunk of the Malibu. One of the relatives said Statler stole the Norco pills from her. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Statler with felony theft, felony third-degree domestic assault and felony delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety with the condition Statler not have any contact with his relatives involved in the incident. There have not been charges filed related to Statler’s alleged driving while intoxicated.