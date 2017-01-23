Lakes in Jackson, Farmington and Perryville are stocked and ready for Trout season February 1st!

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) says trout may be harvested from beginning Feb. 1. Fisheries management biologist Paul Cieslewicz tells KZIM KSIM state waterways were stocked in November and locally – you have a great opportunity to catch a large number of fish!

You must release trout caught now through Jan. 31. If you are between the ages of 16-64, you must have a valid Missouri fishing permit and a trout permit. The limit is four and any lure or bait is allowed. For more information, contact the MDC’s Southeast Regional Office at (573) 290-5730 or go online to mdc.mo.gov/fishing.