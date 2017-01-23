Monday, January 23rd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Lindsey Jean Stanley-McShane, 31, who was arrested for car theft after police found her dentures in the stolen car.

Police in Lady Lake Florida say Stanley-McShane stole a car and used it to drive to a home so she could break in.

When the cops showed up to the scene of the burglary she was asked if she had taken the car and she said no.

That’s when the officer realized she didn’t have any teeth and there was a set of dentures in the car.

Police said she appeared to be on drugs, so they took her first to the hospital and then to jail.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

An unidentified Chicago man, who broke into a FedEx truck and when police tried to stop him, he fled and left his one-year-old behind.

Chicago Police say a Fedex driver was eating lunch inside a South Side restaurant when a man parked his car behind the Fedex Truck and broke in.

A passerby called police who arrived within a minute of the break-in.

The thief left in his own vehicle and when police gave chase he abandoned it and fled on foot.

He was apprehended and when officers went back to his car they found the one-year-old in the backseat.

The child was unharmed and charges were pending against the driver.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Anastacia Hocking, 21, who told police she was driving 91 mph in the midst of a snowstorm because she was late for an appointment … to have her car stereo installed.

Police in Concorde, New Hampshire say the highway was covered with snow and slush and the state police had reduced speeds to 45 mph because of the storm.

That didn’t stop Hocking from passing an officer at 91mph on I-93.

She plead with the officer that she was late to get her stereo installed, but Hocking was arrested on reckless driving charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Twyla Lynnet Saunders, 33, who was arrested for hiding crack in her bra after she accidentally threw a drink in a police officer’s face.

Police in Melbourne, Florida were called after a woman accused Saunders of punching her at a house party.

When police arrived, Saunders attempted to throw a drink in her accuser’s face, only to hit a police officer in the chest and face.

Saunders was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer.

While she was being processed at the police station, officers found a crack pipe in her bra.

The pipe tested positive for the presence of cocaine.