Municipal race ballots scheduled for April 4th election…

SIKESTON- The April 4 municipal election is leaving many communities with races to decide, for most Southeast Missouri communities filing closed Tuesday.

In Benton, all candidates have no opposition. Howard Bollinger as Ward 1 alderman; David Gelsheimer, Ward 2 alderman; and Beverly Riley, city collector.

James L. Mercer and Harold Allcock are running for mayor in Bertrand. Unopposed are Todd Light for Ward 1 alderman and Dennis Quertermous, Ward 2 alderman.

Chaffee’s Board of Aldermen has four openings. In Ward 1, Leah Warner and Darlene Crocker, in Ward 4, Eric Seyer challenges Garrett Warren. In Ward 2, Jason Davis and Jerry Childers are seeking the office. Ward 3 Alderman Alan Cook is unopposed.

Charleston voters will fill an at-large position on the city council. Incumbent Jack Feezor is challenged by Ronald Hornback and Pam Haws.

In East Prairie, Danny Lafferty, Mark Higgins and Joleda Matney compete for city marshal.

Incumbent Ward 2 Alderman Jennifer Grissom is challenges Pam Taylor while in Ward 3, Kyle Hutcheson challenges Alderman Paul Pfeiffer.

Unopposed on the April ballot are Ward 1 Alderman Joey King, Mayor Kevin Mainord and City Collector Mary Anne Mainord.

Ward 2 Councilman Ray Mills is unopposed. Also without opposition in April’s municipal election is Ward 1 Councilman Keith Duke. Ward 2 are Daniel Adams, Tommy Romines and Rick Houston.

Morehouse municipal ballot has races for four offices which include Longtime Mayor Pete Leija challenges Steven Hadder. City Collector Judy Gosnell-Greene, is challenging Brittaney Brashears.

In Ward 1, Roger Ross opposes Tim Brashears. Candidates for the opening on the board from Ward 2 are Jackie Hays Sr. and Sean Henson. Morehouse Chief of Police Jackie Hays Jr. did not draw an opponent.

Running for Ward 1 in New Madrid is Tommy Hunter and Alderman Jim Cravens. Running for Ward 2 is Alderman Russell Riggs, Nick White and John Garner running unopposed for Ward 3 is Alderman Mark.

Oran has four wards and four candidates filed for office. They are Ward 1, Glen Bibens; Ward 2,Danny Foreland; Ward 3, Jimmy Westrich; and Ward 4, Karen LeGrand.

Portageville voters will pick a mayor, police chief and alderman. Candidates for mayor are Vincent Berry and Denis McCrate. Police Chief Ronnie Adams is opposed by Austin Delisle.

Running for Ward I are Lynn Doering, Karen Gowan and John Dubois. Ward II voters will pick either George Lance Sr. or Ray Staffey.

Filing closed in November for a three-year term to serve as Sikeston’s at-large council member, a seat held by the late Bob Depro. Candidates are Brian Self and John Graham.