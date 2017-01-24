A man has been accused of stealing Coca-Cola memorabilia from old plant in McCracken County…

29-year old Christopher W. Rowell of McCracken County is accused of stealing memorabilia from the old Coca-Cola plant while he was working there as a painter. He has been charged with felony theft, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving stolen property worth less than $10,000 and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Police say they received a tip on Thursday that a man who does painting work had stolen various items of memorabilia while working inside the old Coca-Cola plant. Police went to Rowell’s home and found multiple items taken from the building. Rowell was taken into custody. Detectives found a knife and a .22-caliber revolver. Because he is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a gun. Search warrants were executed in Rowell’s van and storage unit and other stolen items were recovered, with a total value around $500. He is in custody at the McCracken County Regional Jail.