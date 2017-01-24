Jackson OKs pact with uptown organization

Southeast Missourian

A proposed ordinance formalized an arrangement in place with the city of Jackson and the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization. The ordinance, discussed during the Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, would require a contractual agreement, renewable yearly, to unify management and organization of Uptown Jackson revitalization efforts. The pact would stipulate continuance of the organization’s design proposals and maintenance of several aesthetic concerns, such as landscaping, facades, banners, signs and the holiday-lighting program. The organization also would coordinate efforts with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and city staff to recruit new businesses and assist existing businesses with growth. Aldermen passed the measure, and the ordinance will be adopted. The organization will hold an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Masonic Lodge in Jackson.