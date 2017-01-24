Recycled bicycles will benefit veterans in SE Missouri…

Instead of being sold as scrap metals bicycles found by officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and unclaimed by their owners will be donated to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to be given to military veterans. Captain Jim McMillen tells KZIM KSIM Officer Daniel Adams went before the Council late last year and on Friday the bicycles were loaded on a trailer and taken to Poplar Bluff…

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will give the bikes to the veterans in the homeless program and those who are unemployed.