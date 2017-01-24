Seniors can get a little extra food in Cape Girardeau if they meet the criteria…

Cape Girardeau Seniors – those 60 and over, may be able to get a little extra food due to a federal program being implemented at the Red Star Baptist Church Food Pantry. Director Kevin Sexton says the boot heel food bank has been integral in the success of these Senior Boxes. He tells KZIM KSIM those needing help must meet financial guidelines and be on the list for distribution and they may receive vegies, dairy, and other needful items…

There is a waiting line but an expansion is coming soon. Call 573-200-1565 for an application. They distribute the 3rd Thursday of each month from 1 to 3pm. Only those approved and on the list will receive the senior boxes.