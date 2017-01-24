Serial thief apprehended outside of home being burglarized, police say

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau police caught a St. Louis man outside the home they said he was burglarizing Saturday. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 35-year old Thomas J. Fleeman with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. A probable-cause statement says a woman was home sick, about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when she heard a noise in the basement of her home in the 2600 block of Jan Drive. She noticed a light turned on in the upstairs guest bedroom, and she called police. When officers arrived they heard movement upstairs. Fleeman fled but was apprehended quickly. He had stolen a gym bag filled with items from the home, including a tablet and pieces of jewelry. He had an 6-inch folding knife in his right jacket pocket and an 8-inch fixed blade. Fleeman also had Tramadol pain-killing pills on his person. Court records show Fleeman also was charged with burglary in November 2012, August 2012 and December 1999 and stealing in June 2011, October 2010, February 2000, December 1999 and March 1999. Fleeman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft in 2011 and 2010, felony theft in 2001, receiving stolen property in 1999 and second-degree burglary twice in 1999, all in Cape Girardeau County.