Three Mississippi County residents are facing felony charges following a joint narcotics investigation by the East Prairie Police Department and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office…

Three East Prairie men are in custody for felony possession of narcotics. Last week Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and East Prairie Police Chief Danny Lafferty received information that narcotics were being distributed from a residence in Mississippi County. On Friday, they learned two fugitives were also there. Officers found 57-year old George Staggs Jr. who fled on foot but was quickly arrested. 64-year old David Adams consented to a search of the property. Inside 39-year old Brice Owens was found hiding in a back bedroom and placed under arrest. Deputies located ammunition, meth, marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids, and drug paraphernalia. All three men were transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center. Owens was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and now faces an additional charge of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond is $75,000. Staggs was arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and now faces additional charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting / Interfering with Arrest for a Felony Offense. His bond is $51,500. Adams is charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hindering Prosecution of a Felony Offense. His bond is $25,000.