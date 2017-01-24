Tuesday, January 21st, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Brandi Lowery Harden, 30, who was arrested for counterfeiting after she tried to use photocopied $20 bills at a Walmart and an Applebee’s in Florida.

According to police, she ran away both times when employees pointed out that the bills were fake.

However, she left her cell phone behind at the Applebee’s, and the police used it to track her to a local motel.

There they found Harden along with numerous counterfeit bills, along with blank paper and a printer.

Police also reported finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Harden was arrested on possession of counterfeit bills, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Dianne Margaret Clayton, 34, who stabbed her boyfriend after he ate all their fries.

Clayton and her boyfriend had been arguing and when she realized he had eaten all the fries, she went to the kitchen, retrieved a knife and proceeded to stab him in the shoulder.

According to Clayton’s defense lawyer, his client is unable to remember what happened because she was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

She could face up to 26 months in prison.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A pair of police officers in Bristol, England, who mistakenly tased a 63-year-old black man who works with police to improve their relationship with the black community.

The officers apparently thought the older black male was the robbery suspect they were looking for.

One of the officers ended up tasing him in the face.

However, it turned out he was a guy who works with police, to improve their relationship with the black community.

The victim Judah Adunbi, told reporters he was humiliated by the officers and the way they handled the situation.

Adunbi sits on Bristol’s independent advisory group intended to connect police and the community and has also worked with Crown Prosecution Service’s local community involvement panel.

The police department is investigating.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Two burglars in Britain, who fled after seeing their potential victim’s sex doll and thought it was a real person.

The two broke into an art shop and made off with about $1,250 worth of items before they saw Shela Louise, the owner’s 6′ 4″ tall female mannequin.

They fled and police are looking for the culprits.

The shop owner credits Shela, which he insists is a mannequin girlfriend rather than a sex doll, with scaring them off.

BTW, Shela apparently has a Facebook page and a large international following.