Under Illinois code, a CO2 pistol is not considered a weapon on school campuses unless they are used as such. An Anna-Jonesboro Community High School student brought one to school

No one was harmed when the student brought the pistol to school and the student was suspended. Community High School Superintendent Rob Wright told WPSD TV that a C02 pistol is considered a dangerous object, but it is technically not a weapon. He listed handguns, rifles, shotguns, and knives as examples of some weapons listed in the code. A CO2 pistol looks like a gun, but it shoots BBs, not bullets. Because the CO2 gun is not listed as a weapon, Wright said it doesn’t fall under the zero tolerance policy, so the student was not expelled. The state attorney is looking into criminal charges.