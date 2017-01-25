A lot of cash was raised at the pay for the pups even at Mississippi Mutts over the weekend…

The Cape Girardeau Police effort to “Pay for the Pups” held an event at Mississippi Mutts last Saturday the 21st, and brought in more than $5,600 for news K9 Officers. Former Fraternal Order of Police President Detective Doug Hays says the event was a wild success but the goal of $60,000 is still far off. He tells KZIM KSIM the line was long and the officers earned the donation dollars!

75 dogs either got a bath or had their nails trimmed. Fundraising efforts will continue throughout the year. It will cost about $24,000 to replace the department’s two K9s Shupo and Reno, who will retire soon. Donations are still welcome. Drop them off at police headquarters. All donations are tax deductible.

Photo by SE Missourian