A southern Illinois police officer faces felony charges accusing him of leaking information

Granite City Police Chief Rich Miller says Officer Eugene J. Wilkinson II is charged with felony official misconduct and is accused of “disseminating information to an individual not legally authorized to have access to such data.” Granite City police and the FBI partnered on the investigation. An indictment in the case is sealed and officials didn’t say what type of information was leaked. The Belleville News Democrat reports that a special prosecutor will be appointed to handle the case because the Madison County state’s attorney is married to a Granite City police officer. Wilkinson doesn’t have a listed phone number where he could be contacted for comment