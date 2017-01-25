An annual walk in Cape Girardeau will draw attention to those who never were…

This is the 44th anniversary of the Roe V Wade decision. The woman for whom the law was named has since denounced her stand and regrets being part of it. Many communities remember the day in sorrow and in prayer. Locally the 5th annual Stand Up For Life rally will be held this Saturday from 1:30 til 3:30 at 100 north Kingshighway. Coordinator Cheri Adcock tells KZIM KSIM this is NOT a protest – it is a prayer rally…

Adcock says she has heard stories and seen the results of what abortions can do and is motivated to speak out against the process in a calm and prayerful way. She says you should dress warm, park in the back of the building, and prolife signs will be provided for you.