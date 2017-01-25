Anna Man Sentenced to Prison for Domestic Battery

32-year old Dwight E. Vaughn, of Anna has been sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one felony count of Violation of an Order of Protection. Vaughn will also serve four years of Mandatory Supervised Release. Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds says Vaughn was arrested in November 2016 following an investigation by the Anna Police Department. Vaughn entered the residence of a person under the order of protection without permission. That Violation was elevated to a felony due to Vaughn having previously been convicted of Aggravated Domestic Battery.