Area kids will have their art on display in a gallery in downtown Cape Girardeau…

The walls of the Arts Council of SE Missouri will be covered from floor to ceiling with art projects done by children in grades 3 through 8. Executive Director Murielle Gaither tells KZIM KSIM this is one of her favorite events of the year as the festival highlights what art is really about and gives the kids a chance to explore and perhaps win recognition for their work!

The top 8 entries in each group will be featured in a booklet distributed at the event with the top pieces going on display at a legislator’s office in Jefferson City for a full year! View the 17th annual children’s art festival entries at the gallery through February 25th. And attend the winners’ reception from 4 to 8pm on Friday the 3rd.