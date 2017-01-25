Budget for Cape school district’s technology program hovers at $1 million a year

Southeast Missourian

At just under $1 million, the Cape Girardeau School District’s technology program cost slightly less during the 2015-2016 school year than in previous years, according to an evaluation by district technology coordinator Brian Hall. The program cost $999,336 during 2015-2016. Hall said providing services in-house keeps costs down. Costs to the program are split almost evenly between personnel salaries and equipment. A report says in-house development of web tools saved the district at least $15,000. Hall says his staff’s utility also extends to infrastructure upgrades, such as installing network equipment. They also addresses equipment concerns arising from the district’s 1:1 plan, which puts computer devices in students’ hands as tools for learning. Fifth to eighth graders have Chromebooks, and ninth through 12th have Windows 10 devices but windows devices are being phased out in favor of Chromebooks. The next step is trying to extend the program through kindergarten through fourth grades. The biggest challenge facing the school district’s technology program is the ratio of devices to support technicians, which is greater than 750-to-1. The district has five full-time technicians and two part-time.