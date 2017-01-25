Duck house built in Jackson’s Rotary Lake

Southeast Missourian

Rotary Lake in Jackson has a new structure: a duck house, built by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Shane Anderson, Parks and Recreation director, said a few ducks had taken up residence in Jackson City Park last summer. They did a lot of research on duck shelters, and we decided to build this one. Made of wood and anchored to the lake floor, the structure features a roof and a landing pad to ease ducks’ transition from house to lake. Anderson said the structure should help protect the ducks from predators and give them shelter during inclement weather.